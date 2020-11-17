American Association of Notaries Announces New Promotion Within Florida Division

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2020 --The American Association of Notaries recently announced RoseAnn Varnodore has been promoted to a new position within the Florida Division of Corporations. The current Operations & Management Consultant Manager for the Florida Division of Corporations, Florida Notary, Managing Notary Section, Varnodore, earned her promotion following years of successful service at the Florida Division of Corporations.



About RoseAnn Varnodore

As Operations & Management Consultant Manager, RoseAnn Varnodore reorganized and reformed the application process for Florida notaries. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent lockdown, Varnodore was instrumental, while working closely with The American Association of Notaries, in ensuring that Florida notaries could proceed in fulfilling their duties in assisting the public. Furthermore, RoseAnn independently completed tasks, such as delivering customer service while effectively processing Florida notary applications.



About the American Association of Notaries – Florida Notary

There are currently more than 400,000 certified notaries within the state of Florida. Established in 1994, The American Association of Notaries has helped individuals successfully complete the Florida notary application process to become Florida notaries. They are a complete, comprehensive source for Florida notary supplies, education, resources, and service. They not only assist with the application process but will help facilitate appointment and bonding processes as well. Their services do not end with certifications, but they keep notaries up-to-date on notary laws and other resources via education, seminars, and newsletters.



