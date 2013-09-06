Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2013 --Denver, CO (September 6, 2013) – One hundred thirty two (132) individuals passed the American Cheese Society’s (ACS) 2013 Certified Cheese Professional™ Exam, which was held on July 31 in Madison, Wisconsin. This prestigious group includes cheese professionals from throughout the United States and Canada, bringing the total number of ACS Certified Cheese Professionals™ (ACS CCPs™) in North America to 253. For a complete directory of ACS CCPs, visit http://tinyurl.com/acs-ccps.



The Certified Cheese Professional Exam is the first and only exam of its kind. It was established to encourage high standards of comprehensive cheese knowledge and service for professionals in all areas of the industry. The exam was developed over an eight-year period with more than 100 industry experts working together with credential consultants Knapp International and software provider ExamSoft. The exam is based on the knowledge and skills required to successfully perform cheese-related tasks in jobs across the industry. Testing encompasses a broad range of topics including raw ingredients, the cheesemaking process, storing and handling cheese, selecting distributors, marketing and communicating about cheese, nutrition, and regulations and sanitation.



The 2013 class of ACS CCPs includes cheesemakers, retailers, distributors, restaurateurs, scientists, and academics. Each ACS CCP receives an official lapel pin, embroidered patch, and a certificate, along with the right to call themselves an ACS Certified Cheese Professional™ or ACS CCP™. ACS CCPs are required to demonstrate continued active participation and professional development within the industry to maintain their credentials, and they must recertify every three years.



“It is so gratifying to recognize this second class of Certified Cheese Professionals,” says Nora Weiser, Executive Director of the American Cheese Society. “The knowledge and expertise they demonstrate shows a level of commitment and dedication that is truly commendable. They raise the bar not only for cheese professionals, but also for everyday consumers who benefit from the quality of service and expert guidance that ACS CCPs provide.”



Applications are now being accepted for the next Certified Cheese Professional Exam, which will be held on July 29, 2014 in Sacramento, California. Cheese professionals who meet the eligibility requirements outlined on the ACS website are encouraged to apply.



To learn more about the Certified Cheese Professional Exam, visit www.cheesesociety.org.