American Company Produces Classic Curbside Mailboxes That Can't Be Ignored

People that are concerned about their curb appeal should certainly consider an upgrade to one of these extraordinary mailboxes. They have very good photographs on their website that speak a thousand words, but suffice to say that they are truly eye-catching in a very good way. These mailboxes come in white, black, bronze, and verde green, and they have double and quadruple mailbox options available.



There can be very sensitive items that come in the mail, and many people that are security minded seem to overlook the fact that a curbside mailbox can easily be raided by an opportunistic thief. To account for this, Better Box Mailboxes offers a locking option, and these mailboxes are resistant to vandalism because they are extremely sturdy.



Speaking of the sturdiness, they can withstand impact from the outside, and they are well built on the inside. The company goes to great lengths to source the highest quality raw steel that is on the market at any given time. They have highly experienced, dedicated artisans on their team, and they cast this aluminum with impeccable precision. This is a nonferrous metal, so it does not rust or corrode when it is exposed to the elements.



The company has a very intelligent business model that is intended to take the trepidation out of doing business online. Most importantly, they offer a total customer satisfaction guarantee, so they will make things right in any way that they can.



Another very trustworthy thing about BBM is the fact that they don't tack on any shipping and handling fees at the end of the ordering process--they ship all orders out for free. Plus, they are available over the phone or through email to answer questions, so prospective customers should have no concerns about buying classic curbside mailboxes from Better Box Mailboxes.



