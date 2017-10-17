American Creative Announces the Launch of Custom on-Hold Messages on Phone Programs

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2017 --According to the latest report, more than 70% of business calls are placed on hold for an average of 45 to 60 seconds each. While 60% of the callers placed on hold hang up, 30% of those never call back. American Creative is delighted to announce its messages on phone programs to help business do more business.



Since 1997, the company has developed a niche in internet marketing and message on-phone in the U.S, serving a large community of over 12, 000 business clients across the US and Canada. In 2007, they brought in telephone on-hold message and music programs that gradually have developed over the last 10 years. The credit goes to the dedicated staff comprising award-winning scriptwriters, professional voice talents, state-of-the-art- fully digital production facilities.



Quality and excellence is their guiding ethos, and the company has always remained true to that, helping the business grow online with effective and affordable internet marketing products and services. Moreover, they also use on-hold marketing for the successful promotion of one's business and improve customer relations and increase sales.



With an on-hold music and message system, professionally customized and updated, the business owners can keep the customers on call interested. Instead of hiring an extra salesperson, hiring and grouping him, it is ideal to have a system like this which does not require any training or supervision. The company will not have to be bothered about paying commissions, company benefits or vacations, and yet delivers the best possible presentation every time.



According to the latest study, 94% of advertising budgets are spent on making the phone ring, while 6% is allocated towards handling client calls once the call comes in. With this system being around, the rate of call abandonment has been significantly reduced to 90%. The study also confirms that 19% of callers made a purchase based on an offer they heard on hold.



In addition to on-hold message service, the company also specializes in internet marketing, web design, as well as insurance websites.



