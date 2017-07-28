American Creative Helps Expand Business with Message on Hold Programs

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2017 --According to a recent AT&T study, more than 70% of business calls are placed on hold for an average of 45 to 60 seconds each. 60% of the callers placed on hold hang up, and 30% of those that hang up never call back. American Creative is glad to launch its on-hold programs to help businesses do more business.



Since 1997, the company has evolved to meet the challenges in internet marketing and message on-hold in the U.S, maintaining a strong customer base of over 12,000 business clients across the US and Canada. In 2007, the introduced telephone on-hold advertising programs that gradually evolved over the last 10 years, thanks to the dedicated staff comprising award winning script writers, professional voice talents, state-of-the-art, fully digital production facilities.



Built on principal and guiding ethos to quality and excellence, the company has been helping the business grow online with effective and affordable internet marketing products and services. In addition to this, they also use on-hold marketing system to promote one's business, improve customer relations and increase sales.



With an on-hold system, professionally produced, customized and updated messages, one can tell everything one has to say about one's business. It is more like an extra sales person who requires no sales training or supervision, does not expect commissions, company benefits or vacations, and yet delivers the best possible presentation every time.



According to the latest report, 94% of advertising budgets are spent on making the phone ring, while 6% is allocated towards handling the client calls once the call comes in. This unique system results in 90% reduction in call abandonment by having a message on hold system.It is also reported that 19% of callers made a purchase based on an offer they heard on hold.



In addition to on-hold message service, the company also specializes in internet marketing, web design, as well as Fort Lauderdale SEO service.



About American Creative National

