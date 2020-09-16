American Creative Ranks Among the Top-Notch on Hold Companies in the US

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2020 --On-Hold Messaging is gaining ground in the field of communication. It emerges as one of the useful communication tools for businesses in recent times. Unfortunately, many companies are yet to realize its importance and benefits.



According to experts, on-hold messaging is a crucial customer experience and marketing tool that can positively impact business and drive revenue. Apart from improving customer experience and satisfaction, it also helps increase called retention.



While it helps generate new sales, it can also decrease the strain on human resources. It also helps improve brand appearance and recognition. American Creative is a reputable on-hold company offering affordable On-Hold messaging pricing and all-inclusive marketing on-hold services that engage and motivate callers to take action, drive sales, reduce caller hang-ups, and enhance the customer experience.



The latest study demonstrates that over 70% of businesses' callers are put on hold. Many business owners are using this system for maximizing the potential of this customer touch-point that reaches more than two-thirds of the people who call the business.



On-Hold Messaging is a super-efficient system whereby business owners can improve customer experience and satisfaction by increasing retention. According to a survey, 60% of customers on hold will hang up without hold music or messaging, and 30% of those won't call back.



To ensure call retention, on-hold messaging plays a pivotal role. This unique system enables businesses to increase revenue by sharing information that initiates sales and encourages upsells. A telemarketing magazine survey found that 10%-15% of phone callers make purchases based on information they heard on hold.



American Creative offers an impeccable on-hold messaging service, which creates a great first impression. To make it possible, the company has introduced a system whereby one can promote one's business, improve customer relations, and increase sales.



The company helps businesses select the right treatment that goes well with their business. Thus the system acts as an extra salesperson who requires no sales training or supervision.



Other than on-hold messaging, American Creative also specializes in internet marketing, responsive website design, and video production.



About American Creative Inc

American Creative Inc is a leading provider of digital marketing services across the USA and Canada. It started as a telephone on-hold company 20 years ago. It has expanded into the arena of Internet marketing since 2007 and is going strong to date. It remains the No. 1 choice for umpteen clients who want to harness the power of expertly designed websites and SEO tactics.