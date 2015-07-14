Holliston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --Holliston, MA-based distributor and converter of high-performance films, American Durafilm® is pleased to announce that it now offers custom lamination services to most Kapton®, Teflon® FEP, Teflon® PFA, and Tefzel® ETFE films. Using its advanced adhesive lamination technology and high-accuracy equipment, American Durafilm optimizes its laminating process to meet exact specifications and standards of diverse industries spanning military, medical and biopharmaceutical, aerospace, electric componentry, and food processing, all under one roof. Depending on the adherence requirements of the application, it applies single- or double-sided adhesive-coated products including 3M acrylic, silicone, and other special adhesives in a variety of tolerances, ranging from .001" to .020" thickness and up to 24" width. With over 60 years of experience as a complete converting solutions provider, it also performs finishing services such as die-cutting, high-speed sheeting, and roll-slitting to enhance the overall appearance and longevity of the laminated film roll.



Mack Hendrick, Vice President of American Durafilm, said, "At American Durafilm, we're always listening, always learning, and always improving conventional technology and processes to better serve our customers with the most cost-effective film converting solutions. These solutions increase both yield and throughput for them, while significantly reducing time, money, and resources across the board. With our in-house capacity, we can satisfy all production requirements, ranging from low- to high-volume, as well as short to long run. Our peel-and-stick adhesive lamination options open up endless possibilities in flexible film packaging applications."



For more information on American Durafilm's new laminating capability, visit: americandurafilm.com/lamination/



About American Durafilm

American Durafilm® Co., Inc. has more than 65 years of experience in providing solutions for a wide range of applications requiring high-performance films, coating, and tubing. Founded in 1949 as one of the three original Licensed Industrial Applicators of Teflon® brand coatings, over half a century later, the company remains a leading supplier of DuPont™ ultra-high performance films, including Kapton®, Teflon®, and Tefzel®, as well as FEP rollcovers. The company is as well known for its responsive service as it is for its high-quality products, having received numerous awards from commercial and government customers for on-time performance. Major functions of fabrication, including heat sealing, and assembly work can be performed onsite in their updated ISO 7/Class 10000 clean room facilities. In addition to seamless polyimide tubing in ID sizes ranging from 0.005 up to 6, the Tubing Division provides laser machining, cut-to-length, necking, flaring, tipping, thermoplastic jackets, re-flow, and sub-assembly services. American Durafilm can also fabricate all of these high performance films according to customer specifications, including processes for thermoforming, heat sealing, and die cutting.



For more information, visit americandurafilm.com; info@americandurafilm.com; or call 888-809-2314.



