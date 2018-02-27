American Durafilm Announces Expansion of Holliston, MA Facility

Holliston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2018 --American Durafilm Company Inc. is pleased to announce new construction at its Holliston, MA facility. The 6,500-square-foot expansion includes 5,000 square feet of production space and 1,500 square feet of new office space. The leading solutions provider of ultra-high-performance materials, coatings, and films is designating approximately 3,500 square feet of its new production space for its custom rewinding, slitting, and distribution capabilities. Because high-performance fabricated films are used in diverse industries for a variety of applications, American Durafilm offers slitting to any custom dimension and rewinding down to .375" in width. Through this expansion, American Durafilm will continue to grow and assert its position as a market leader providing and distributing high-performance films, polyimide tubing, and custom-coated products.



Mack Hendrick, President of American Durafilm, said, "We started with a blank slate on the construction of this new section of our facility. This allowed us to create this area with efficiency and optimized production as our main focus. This expansion paves the way for us to take on new growth in the coming years, which will increase our workforce and capacity to continue to provide the best products and services that our customers are used to."



For more information on American Durafilm and its capabilities, visit http://www.americandurafilm.com.



About American Durafilm

American Durafilm® Co., Inc., an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, has more than 65 years of experience in providing solutions for a wide range of applications requiring high-performance films, coating, and tubing. Founded in 1949 as one of the three original Licensed Industrial Applicators of Teflon® brand coatings, over half a century later, the company remains a leading solutions provider of ultra-high-performance materials, coatings, and films, including Kapton®, Teflon®, and Tedlar®, as well as FEP rollcovers. It recently released Duralok™ technology-creating the first and only resealable FEP and Kapton® bags.



American Durafilm® can fabricate these high-performance films to customer specifications, including processes for thermoforming, heat sealing, and die cutting. The company is well known for its responsive service and high-quality products, having received numerous awards from commercial and government customers for on-time performance and overall quality. Major functions of fabrication including heat sealing and assembly work, which can be performed onsite in their updated 1,000-square foot, ISO 7/Class 10000 clean room facilities. In addition, American Durafilm® manufactures seamless polyimide tubing in ID sizes ranging from 0.005 up to 6.00. The Tubing Division provides laser machining, cut to length, necking, flaring, tipping, thermoplastic jackets, re-flow, and sub-assembly services.