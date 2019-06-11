American Durafilm Announces New Cleanroom Expansion to Holliston, MA Headquarters

Holliston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2019 --American Durafilm Company, Inc. is excited to announce the completion of another expansion project that took place at its Holliston, MA facility earlier this year. Adding to their original 1,000-square-foot cleanroom, American Durafilm has finished construction on an entirely new cleanroom, which now claims its own 750 square feet of space. Both rooms are certified to class 10,000/ISO 7 in accordance with cleanroom standards. The main purpose of both cleanrooms is to serve as premier heat sealing areas for making bags and assemblies for the most demanding applications primarily in the biopharmaceutical and semiconductor industries. The new room marks a huge increase in capacity for American Durafilm's existing technology and will enhance its ability to take on the continued growth that the industry demands.



Mack Hendrick, President of American Durafilm, said, "As American Durafilm takes on rapid growth, it becomes an absolute necessity for us to innovate and expand our facility to keep up with the incessant demand we've been experiencing. Our latest expansion just about doubles our cleanroom capacity and the ability to produce intubated and straight-line sealed bags for our valued customers in the biopharmaceutical and semiconductor space. As always, we continue to place our customers at the center of our focus; increasing our capacity is a testament of our commitment to continuous improvement. "



For more information on American Durafilm and its capabilities, visit www.americandurafilm.com.



About American Durafilm

American Durafilm® Co., Inc., an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, has more than 70 years of experience in providing solutions for a wide range of applications requiring high-performance films, coating, and tubing. Founded in 1949 as one of the three original Licensed Industrial Applicators of Teflon® brand coatings, over half a century later, the company remains a leading solutions provider of ultra-high-performance materials, coatings, and films, including Kapton®, Teflon®, and Tedlar®, as well as FEP rollcovers. Its Duralok™ technology offers the first and only resealable FEP and Kapton® bag.



American Durafilm® can fabricate high-performance films to customer specifications, including processes for thermoforming, heat sealing, and die cutting. The company is well known for its responsive service and high-quality products, having received numerous awards from commercial and government customers for on-time performance and overall quality. Major functions of fabrication, including heat sealing and assembly work, can be performed onsite in its updated ISO 7/Class 10000 clean room facilities. In addition, American Durafilm® manufactures seamless polyimide tubing in ID sizes ranging from 0.005 inches up to 2.50 inches. The Tubing Division provides laser machining, cut to length, necking, flaring, tipping, thermoplastic jackets, re-flow, and sub-assembly services.