American Durafilm Announces Third Manufacturing Location

Holliston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2023 --American Durafilm is pleased to announce it is expanding its operation to include a third manufacturing location in Dover, NH. The new 17,000-square-foot custom-built facility was designed specifically for American Durafilm and is ready for new production. In addition to its headquarters in Holliston, the company has another facility located in Mooresville, NC.



American Durafilm Co., Inc. has extensive expertise in applying functional coatings, fabricating custom parts from high-performance films, and manufacturing polyimide tubing, which enables the company's engineers to work closely with customers on high-performance projects for a wide variety of applications including electrical, industrial, medical device, chemical processing, industrial, military, pharmaceutical, electrical, and food processing.



Mack Hendrick, president of American Durafilm, says, "The expansion of our company will allow us to better serve the needs of our current and future customers. We are excited about our continued growth, which increases our ability to effectively partner with our customers from design through production to provide the high-performance solutions they need."



For more information about American Durafilm, visit www.americandurafilm.com or call (508) 429-8000.



About American Durafilm

American Durafilm Company, Inc. is America's oldest and most experienced solutions provider for applications requiring high-performance films, coatings, and tubing. With over 70 years of experience, American Durafilm has the expertise and engineering knowledge to solve the most difficult problems using high-performance materials from DuPont®, and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, and Chemours®. In addition to being one of the oldest DuPont Licensed Industrial Applicators of Teflon® coatings, American Durafilm is the leading distributor and fabricator of Kapton®, Teflon®, ChemFilm®, Tefzel®, and Tedlar® films.