American Durafilm to Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Boston

Holliston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2017 --American Durafilm Company Inc., will be exhibiting at the BIOMEDevice —New England's largest medtech event—at the Boston Convention Center on May 3 and 4, 2017 (booth # 408). American Durafilm uses its engineering expertise in high-performance films, surface treatment coating, tubing, and other fabrication services to advance the medical and biopharmaceutical industry. Its services include product design assistance, material selection, prototyping, and validation, along with the ability to cater to high- to low-volume production. At this year's BIOMEDevice show, the company will showcase its breakthrough Duralok™ closure technology for FEP and Kapton® bags —including its features, benefits, and usage in the medical field, particularly for storing and handling samples of cord blood, cell culture, and tissue, among other specimens.



American Durafilm can apply both liquid based and powder based coatings to metallic substrates as well as other high-temperature materials such as glass, carbon, and ceramics. Our coatings offer high-temperature tolerances while providing excellent release, abrasion resistance, and chemical resistance. We offer a wide range of coatings that are FDA compliant and suitable for many biopharmaceutical applications. Whether electrically insulating cauterizing instruments or providing an inert layer for antimicrobial purposes, American Durafilm has a solution for a whole spectrum of medical coating needs.



Mack Hendrick, President of American Durafilm, said, "We're excited to bring to the medical device community the first and only resealable FEP Duralok™ bags. FEP bags have been used in the medical industry for a decade, and our Duralok™ technology adds portable, resealable, efficient, and effective closure convenience to the durability and versatility of these high-performance films. With more than 65 years of experience in fabricating and converting high-performance medical grade plastics, applying high-performance coatings, and manufacturing seamless polyimide tubing we have the flexibility to use our processes to meet the evolving needs of our medical OEM customers. Come visit us at booth #408 to talk to one of our engineers about your design challenges—and learn more about our capabilities."



For more information on American Durafilm, visit www.americandurafilm.com.



About American Durafilm

American Durafilm® Co., Inc. has more than 65 years of experience in providing solutions for a wide range of applications requiring high-performance films, coating, and tubing. Founded in 1949 as one of the three original Licensed Industrial Applicators of Teflon® brand coatings, over half a century later, the company remains a leading solutions provider of ultra-high-performance materials, coatings, and films, including Kapton®, Teflon®, and Tedlar®, as well as FEP rollcovers. American Durafilm® can fabricate these high-performance films to customer specifications, including processes for thermoforming, heat sealing, and die cutting. The company is well known for its responsive service and high-quality products, having received numerous awards from commercial and government customers for on-time performance and overall quality. Major functions of fabrication including heat sealing and assembly work, which can be performed onsite in their updated 1,000-square foot, ISO 7/Class 10000 clean room facilities. In addition, American Durafilm® manufactures seamless polyimide tubing in ID sizes ranging from 0.005 up to 6. The ISO 9001: 2008 certified Tubing Division provides laser machining, cut to length, necking, flaring, tipping, thermoplastic jackets, re-flow, and sub-assembly services.



Duralok™ is a pending trademark of American Durafilm® Co., Inc.

Durafilm® is a registered Trademark of American Durafilm® Co., Inc.

Kapton® and Tedlar® are registered trademarks of DuPont. Teflon® is a registered trademark of The Chemours Company.