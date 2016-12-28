American Durafilm Introduces "One-of-a-Kind" Resealable Duralok Bags

Holliston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2016 --Holliston, MA-based distributor and converter of high-performance films, American Durafilm® is pleased to introduce Duralok™—the first and only resealable FEP or Kapton® film bag available. This technology solves a long-standing issue for handling sample bag materials. Its unique ability allows any bag made from FEP or Kapton® film to be transformed into an easy-to-use and resealable container for storage and processing applications, including for cryogenic and high-temperature needs. With the Duralok™ closure technology, American Durafilm® solved the 50-year-old problem of instantly preserving caustic or critical samples inside FEP or Kapton® film bags without the need to purchase or operate heat-sealing or clamping equipment. Duralok™ bags can be manufactured and packaged along with any other heat-sealing techniques inside its state-of-the-art Class 10,000 clean room to ensure the quality and cleanliness of FEP or Kapton® films. Standard sizes for Duralok™ range from either 5 mil (.005") FEP or Kapton® 500FN131 (.005"), with custom size options available.



Mack Hendrick, President of American Durafilm, said, "At American Durafilm, we're always listening, always learning, and always improving conventional technology and processes to better serve our customers with the most cost-effective film packaging solutions. We're proud to be a pioneer in the industry and exclusively bring Duralok™ bags to the market. This resealable solution will not only increase yield and throughput for our customers but significantly reduce time, money, and resources across the board. With our in-house capacity, we can satisfy all production requirements, ranging from low-to-high volume, as well as short-to-long run."



For more information on Duralok™ technology and its features, visit the Duralok™ page on the American Durafilm® website at www.americandurafilm.com.



About American Durafilm

American Durafilm® Co., Inc. has more than 65 years of experience in providing solutions for a wide range of applications requiring high-performance films, coating, and tubing. Founded in 1949 as one of the three original Licensed Industrial Applicators of Teflon® brand coatings, over half a century later, the company remains a leading solutions provider of ultra-high-performance materials, coatings, and films, including films, including Kapton®, Teflon®, and Tedlar®, as well as FEP rollcovers. American Durafilm® can also fabricate all of these high-performance films according to customer specifications, including processes for thermoforming, heat sealing, and die cutting. The company is as well known for its responsive service as for its high-quality products, having received numerous awards from commercial and government customers for on-time performance and overall quality. Major functions of fabrication including heat sealing and assembly work, which can be performed onsite in their updated 1,000-square foot, ISO 7/Class 10000 clean room facilities. In addition, American Durafilm® manufactures seamless polyimide tubing in ID sizes ranging from 0.005 up to 6. The ISO 9001: 2008 certified Tubing Division provides laser machining, cut to length, necking, flaring, tipping, thermoplastic jackets, re-flow, and sub-assembly services.



Duralok™ is a pending trademark of American Durafilm® Co., Inc.

Durafilm® is a registered Trademark of American Durafilm® Co., Inc.

Kapton®, Tedlar® is a registered trademark of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

Teflon® is a registered trademark of The Chemours Company.