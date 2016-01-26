American Durafilm Now an Authorized Distributor of DuPont Tedlar Films

Holliston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2016 --American Durafilm® Co., Inc. film distribution division is pleased to announce that it has become an authorized distributor for DuPont™ Tedlar® polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) films, and carries a range of inventory primarily for industrial markets including aircraft, construction, gas sample bags and similar applications. Tedlar® PVF films offer unique weather, chemical, and stain resistant properties, and are available in a wide variety of colors, thicknesses and finishes. Tedlar® PVF films also come with different surface characteristics—allowing for one-sided or two-sided adherence for bonding to a wide variety of substrates and are compatible with many classes of adhesives including polyester, epoxies, rubbers, and pressure-sensitive mastic. With this expansion, American Durafilm® Co., Inc. is equipped to provide Tedlar® films to meet demanding specifications of manufacturers.



Mack Hendrick, Vice President of American Durafilm®, said, "The introduction of Tedlar® films into our product mix is a perfect fit to augment our inventory of high-performance films. While most commonly used in bondable applications, Tedlar® films are excellent release films that provide designers and engineers' greater design flexibility to manufacture advanced structures. We have multiple in-house conversion capabilities which include slitting and sheeting services, as well as advanced fabrication capabilities to form, seal, and shape these films into almost any configuration. We will stock all of these films at 64" wide and offer slitting and rewinding down to .375" in width. Our large inventory allows us to respond quickly to customers' needs and convert custom size rolls or special configurations."



For more information on Tedlar® film specifications and to request a quote, visit: http://www.americandurafilm.com/film-distribution/dupont-tedlar-polyvinyl-fluoride-pvf-film/



About American Durafilm®

American Durafilm® Co., Inc. has more than 65 years of experience in providing solutions for a wide-range of applications requiring high performance films, coating, and tubing. Founded in 1949 as one of the three original Licensed Industrial Applicators of Teflon® brand coatings, over half a century later, the company remains a leading solutions provider of ultra-high-performance materials and coatings. The company is as well known for its responsive service as for its high quality products, having received numerous awards from commercial and government customers for on-time performance and overall quality. Major functions of fabrication including heat sealing and assembly work, which can be performed onsite in their updated 1,000-square foot, ISO 7/Class 10000 clean room facilities. In addition, American Durafilm® Co., Inc. manufactures seamless polyimide tubing in ID sizes ranging from 0.005 up to 6. The ISO 9001: 2008 certified Tubing Division provides laser machining, cut to length, necking, flaring, tipping, thermoplastic jackets, reflow and subassembly services capabilities.



Durafilm® is a registered Trademark of American Durafilm® Co., Inc.

Tedlar® is a registered trademark of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

Teflon® is a registered trademark of The Chemours Company.