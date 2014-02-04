American Durafilm Receives ISO 9001:2008 Certification for Polyimide Tubing Division

Holliston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2014 --American Durafilm® Company, a fabricator of Teflon®, Kapton®, and other Fluoropolymer films, and an authorized Teflon® coating company, announces that it is now an ISO 9001:2008 certified distributor and fabricator of standard and custom polyimide tubing for medical and surgical applications. By obtaining international recognition of its medical tubing operations through the ISO 9001:2008 certification, American Durafilm® endorses its commitment to meet the highest of quality standards in its tubing processes and procedures to better serve the increasingly complex requirements of the medical device industry.



Mark A. Varney, Vice President of American Durafilm® said, "We are delighted to achieve ISO 9001:2008 certification which verifies that we are applying best practices to measure and deliver high performance medical tubing products. American Durafilm’s culture is driven by, and is in complete alignment with, the Total Quality Management principles inherent in ISO’s standards. In working towards this certification, we have addressed every aspect of our medical tubing operations and have thoroughly involved every employee in the deployment of our Quality Management System”.



American Durafilm is an industry leader in medical tubing, offering a wide range of polyimide tubing, manufactured to meet exact specifications.



About American Durafilm

American Durafilm® Co., Inc. has more than 60 years of experience in providing solutions for wide-range of applications requiring high performance films, coating, and tubing. Founded in 1949 as one of the three original Licensed Industrial Applicators of Teflon® brand coatings, over half a century later, the company remains a leading supplier of DuPont™ ultra-high performance films, including Kapton®, Teflon®, and Tefzel®. The company is as well known for its responsive service as for its high quality products, having received numerous awards from commercial and government customers for on-time performance. Major functions of fabrication including heat sealing and assembly work which can be performed onsite in their updated 1000 square foot, ISO 7/Class 10000 clean room facilities. American Durafilm® is a national stocking distributor of Teflon®, Kapton®, and Tefzel® films as well as FEP rollcovers. The film thicknesses range from .0005” to .020”. In addition to seamless polyimide tubing in ID sizes ranging from 0.005” up to 6”, the new Tubing Division provides laser machining, cut to length, necking, flaring, tipping, thermoplastic jackets, reflow and subassembly services capabilities. American Durafilm® can also fabricate all of these high performance films according to customer specifications including processes for thermoforming, heat sealing, and die cutting.



