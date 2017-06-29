New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2017 --United States Mint announces the start of official sale of the American Eagle 2017 One Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin on June 29th, 2017 at 12 pm Eastern Time. The burnished coins are part of an annual collection of products that can be pre-ordered under Mint's Enrollment Program.



The American Silver Eagle is the most renowned bullion coin series worldwide. The series celebrated its 31st anniversary in 2017, being firstly minted in 1986.



The 2017 Walking Liberty design, follows the one from 2016. The obverse shows the Lady Liberty figure in full movement, wrapped in the US flag.The beautiful design was done by Adolph A. Weinman.



The reverse presents the traditional eagle, having its shield in the front, an olive branch in the right talon and arrows in the left one.



Every individual American Eagle Silver coin has the "W" mint mark, symbol for the striking location, the West Point Mint.



The fact that it comes in burnished format makes the 2017-W American Eagle silver coin even more special and desirable. US Mint first released a Burnished American Eagle silver coin in 2006, and it has been a total hit among collectors, enjoying much attention and popularity from numismatists. The mate and less shiny appearance gives this silver coin an everlasting effect and a unique finish.



Important to mention that US Mint names burnished coins simply as uncirculated coins.



In 2016, there were sold 196,106 Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver coin, as per US Mint sales report.



