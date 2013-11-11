American Eagles Limo Proudly Announces Long Island Vineyard Tour Service

Shirley, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2013 --American Eagles Limo, a Long Island-based provider of livery and limousine service to Nassau and Suffolk county residents and visitors, proudly announces the launch of chauffeured tours to the vineyards of Long Island’s North and South Forks.



With the explosion of interest in touring the popular wine-making regions of Long Island’s North & South Forks, the desire for private chauffeured service has become prevalent. In response to this, American Eagles Limo has launched their Wine Tour Limousine offering so that clients can visit and experience this amazing region of Long Island safe in the knowledge that their transportation needs are met with courteous and professional service.



American Eagles fleet includes everything from town cars to stretch limousines and party buses, all of which will meet the needs of most any tour group. Employing chauffer’s who exemplify the meaning of the word professionalism; clients will experience a level of service and luxury that is expected by the Long Island community. Each American Eagle vehicle is fully appointed to ensure their clients travel in luxury, comfort and safety. Among the amenities available are stocked bars, entertainment systems and ample seating to accommodate passenger depending on the size of the tour group. Vehicles arrive immaculately detailed to complete the image of luxury that is expected.



The staff at American Eagles Limo will work with their clients to ensure that their desired itinerary of winery visits is met with complete satisfaction. Clients can expect what American Eagle Limo’s clients have come to appreciate about their service; immaculately clean vehicles, courteous and professional drivers and the knowledge that the transportation aspect of their fun-filled day is completely worry-free. American Eagle Limo prides itself on enhancing their client’s trip so that they have fond memories of their visit to the Long Island wine region.



About American Eagle Limo

