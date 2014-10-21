American Express Highlights Partnership with Singapore SEO Company to Help SMEs Grow

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2014 --Singapore’s local newspaper, The Business Times, yesterday highlighted international bank American Express and its partnership with Top3 Media to help local SMEs build their digital media portfolio.



Currently having the largest number of direct relationships with merchants in the market, American Express said it was in a unique position to provide and analyse data at different levels, such as market and industry levels.



From this data, they are able to provide consultation and advice to merchants including SMEs on consumer behaviour and their spending habits. To further utilise and expand upon the application of such valuable market data, American Express partnered with Top3 Media, a Singapore SEO company, to provide services to their merchants.



These services are wide in range and include web design and development, social media and search engine marketing, mobile app marketing, design and development just to name a few, this Singapore SEO company offers an all-inclusive package to help SMEs take their business to the next level.



With SEO being one of their core competencies, Top 3 Media’s expertise and experience in this field has helped 2500 clients increase their online presence and create an impact in the local online market.



“SEO is an important factor for improving a website’s online search rankings. It works by coming up with a set of keywords that are related to the business and this is used to generate quality content about what the business is about. Search engines are then able to pick up said keywords and cause the site’s rankings to shoot up.” Said a spokesperson of the SEO Singapore company.



Besides being highly knowledgeable about Singapore SEO, Top3 Media has also provided American Express merchants and other SMEs with website design and development services. “A good website should be optimised for search engines and the content should be professionally written to please, educate and inform visitors.” That being said, their website packages are flexible and customisable to fit each individual business portfolio.



Being one of the top ranked companies providing Singapore SEO and web design services, their inhouse team of designers, web developers and copywriters work seamlessly throughout the entire development process. This Singapore SEO company is able to conduct the entire process of market research, design, development and launching of new media under strict quality control.



The end result is a search engine optimised website containing information that adds value to consumers and drives site traffic, which usually leads to higher conversion rates.



