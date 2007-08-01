American Express Travel Adds World of Travel, Columbus' Largest Independently-owned Travel Agency, to Its U.s. Representative Network

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2007 -- American Express today announced the addition of a new travel agency to the American Express Travel U.S. Representative Network: World of Travel of Columbus, Ohio. World of Travel joins American Express Travel’s strong network of Representative agency partners that provide a wide range of travel and financial services to travelers and American Express Cardmembers.



As a member of the American Express Travel U.S. Representative Network, World of Travel now has the ability to offer more benefits and services to their customers, including access to enhanced vacation services through preferred suppliers such as American Express Vacations. In addition, they will have the ability to leverage American Express’ global relationships and access unique products and programs to enhance their leisure and corporate travel sales. And perhaps most significantly, World of Travel, as an American Express affiliate, will now have the ability to buy and sell over 75 types of foreign currency both online and at the agency itself. World of Travel will now be the only non-financial institution in Central Ohio to offer such a service.



World of Travel

Based in Columbus, Ohio, World of Travel is the largest independently-owned travel agency in Central Ohio and has provided exceptional travel services to its clients since 1975. World of Travel, which is staffed by more than 24 highly experienced travel specialists, offers an array of travel management services to leisure, business and group travel customers, including airline, car, hotel and tour reservations.



“We are so pleased to become an American Express Travel representative,” said Ron Hersh, president, World of Travel. “American Express is the most recognized travel brand in the world and through our new affiliation we will be able to compliment the services we already offer to our customers with an even wider variety of American Express benefits and services.”





About American Express

American Express entered the travel agency business in 1915 and today is the world’s largest travel service network. The company has more than 2,200 Travel and Foreign Exchange Services* locations worldwide in more than 140 countries.



American Express Company (http://www.americanexpress.com) is a leading global payments, network and travel company founded in 1850.



World of Travel

5001 Horizons Drive

Columbus, OH 43220

http://www.worldoftravel.com

