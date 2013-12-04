Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2013 --Truck enthusiasts can now go a step further in custom tailoring their wheels to their vehicles with color matching. American Force has added color face plate inserts for the new face plate wheel line-up, delivering options that are innovative, customizable and unique.



Each plate weighing in at only a few ounces, the plate inserts directly bolt on to the spoke of the wheel and can be painted, power coated, airbrushed or wrapped. The inserts do not affect the balance or alignment of the wheel and tire. Available for 5-lug, 6-lug and 8-lug bolt patterns in a variety of offsets, the new face plate designs fit a broad range of trucks, jeeps and SUVs.



"We wanted to offer our customers an easy way to customize their wheels to match their vehicle, increase the vehicle's curb appeal and express their personality through design. With our patent pending faceplate inserts, this is easily accomplished." said Nick Chin, Marketing Director, American Force Wheels. "These optional faceplate inserts provide truck and Jeep owners a new dimension of personalization not possible before."



Face plate inserts are easily installed to the wheel in just a few minutes. American Force Wheels offers a rare fusion of function and style and all wheels are custom manufactured in the USA from 6061 forged aluminum and carry a lifetime warranty.



"Our customers want to stand out in a crowd and express their unique style,” said Chin. “By offering the faceplate inserts, we’re adding more options to our line that allows truck owners to be creative with our product.”



Each faceplate design wheel comes with 3 different size inserts: top plate, middle plate and base plate. These truly custom wheels allow the customer to decide whether to use 1 plate, 2 plates, 3 plates or no plates at all; each way changing the entire look of the wheel. The wheels do not need to be dismounted or tires removed to install or remove plates making this wheel innovation truly unique and user friendly.



About American Force Wheels, Inc.

Since 2003, American Force Wheels, Inc. has been using the latest technologies and finest materials to manufacture custom aftermarket wheels for truck enthusiasts. With a reputation for creating radical wheel designs that deliver real-world functionality, American Force develops innovative products for custom truck owners. American Force, a Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) and Wheel & Tire Council (WTC) member company, offers a lifetime warranty on its wheels against manufacturing defects. For more information, write to 12019 SW 114 Pl. Miami, FL 33176; call 786.345.6301 or 800.620.6259; email sales@americanforcewheels.com; or visit http://www.americanforcewheels.com.