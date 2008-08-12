American Gaming Supply Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, American Gaming Supply (http://www.americangamingsupply.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



American Gaming Supply will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of www.americangamingsupply.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “American Gaming Supply is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About American Gaming Supply (http://www.americangamingsupply.com)

AmericanGamingSupply.com is a Los Angeles based business with drop ship locations nationwide. With many websites to choose from to do your shopping, AGS (americangamingsupply.com) has the best in variety, prices, security, and customer friendly ecommerce site. AGS specializes in all sorts of poker, gambling and gaming supplies such as poker tables, poker chips and casino accessories. AGS brings wholesale pricing to online customers. Shopping our competitors is what makes them so competitive . When your shopping for poker tables you can be sure you are getting the best quality, pricing, and service. Shipping time usually takes 4-5 business days cross country and 1-3 business days locally or close states. You are able to receive discount pricing on poker tables that you purchase in bulk instantly. Customizing your poker chips is what is hot right now. You can either do hot stamping, custom inlays, or just doing custom ceramics are some of the options available. We also carry Paulson Poker chips, NexGen Poker chips, Nevada Jacks, Kem Playing Cards, Copaq Plastic Cards, Furniture Poker Tables, Poker Chairs, Pedestal Poker tables and Racetrack Poker Tables. Visit http://www.americangamingsupply.com to get more information on poker and gambling supplies.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

