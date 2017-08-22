American Grasslands Partners with BizIQ

Foristell, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2017 --American Grasslands, a lawn care company in Foristell, MO that provides a variety of landscaping, tree care and snow removal services to commercial and residential clients, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona, that works with a wide variety of small businesses throughout North America.



In working with BizIQ, American Grasslands hopes to attract new customers and grow its business with the help of an updated internet presence and a more robust marketing campaign. BizIQ brings considerable experience to its work with the lawn care company in Foristell, MO, having worked with a number of similar service providers in the past.



As it begins its partnership with American Grasslands, BizIQ's primary focus will be on developing a new website for the lawn care company that covers its specific services in detail, as well as provides general information about landscaping and lawn maintenance. In addition, BizIQ will be developing a bimonthly blog for the lawn care providers. All content on the new site will be written by trained copywriters and geared toward providing timely and relevant information in an engaging manner.



BizIQ makes use of a variety of cutting edge digital marketing strategies in its work with clients like American Grasslands. Chief among these is search engine optimization (SEO), which enables prospective customers to more easily learn about companies like American Grasslands thanks to their more prominent appearance in local Google search results.



"For a local, family-owned business, marketing often seems to consist mostly of word of mouth, and anything else is a bonus," said Marty Farris, owner of American Grasslands. "We're excited to be working with BizIQ and really harnessing the best of what the online realm has to offer in service of growing our business."



About American Grasslands

American Grasslands was established in 2009 and serves commercial and residential customers in St. Charles and St. Louis counties. Specializing in fertilization, lawn care, lawn maintenance, golf course maintenance, snow removal and tree services, the company takes pride in its ability to help its clients realize the well-manicured lawns and green spaces they have been seeking. Free estimates are available.



For more information, please visit http://americangrasslands.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.