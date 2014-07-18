Topeka, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2014 --The American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) honored Barbara Dossey, PhD, RN, AHN-BC, FAAN, HWNC-BC, of Santa Fe, NM, with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the just-completed AHNA annual conference held in Portland, OR.



Dr. Dossey was recognized for her lifelong contributions to the field of nursing and for exemplifying the core values of holistic nursing in her personal and professional life. She is internationally recognized as a pioneer in the holistic nursing and nurse coaching movements.



About Barbara Dossey

Barbara Dossey is the Co-Director of both the International Nurse Coach Association and the Integrative Nurse Coach Certificate Program in Miami, FL. She also serves as Director of the Holistic Nursing Consultants in Santa Fe, NM, and is a former Samueli Institute Board Member.



A Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (FAAN) and ten-time recipient of the American Journal of Nursing Book of the Year Award, Dr. Dossey is the International Co-Director of the Nightingale Initiative for Global Health (Washington, DC and Ottawa, Ontario) - a collaborative global nursing project. Along with the Nightingale Declaration Campaign, the NIGH effort was developed to establish a healthy world as a priority objective by citizens, organizations and local and national governments.



She is a Florence Nightingale scholar, nurse theorist, speaker and teacher welcomed around the globe for her role in integrative nurse coaching in the emerging integrative health care paradigm. Her commitment to holistic nursing is exemplified by her certification in Holistic Nursing (AHN-BC) and Health and Wellness Nurse Coaching (HWNC-BC).



In addition, Dr. Dossey has many other honors and awards including authorship or co-authorship of 24 books, her most recent being Nurse Coaching: Integrative Approaches for Health and Wellbeing. She is also a co-author of the 6th edition of Holistic Nursing: A Handbook for Practice, considered to be the basic outline for holistic nurse core values and practice.



Her book Theory of Integral Nursing is universally recognized for providing the overarching view of science and art of nursing, including integral processes, worldviews, and dialogues that is Praxis (theory in action). It also provides a focus on compassionate care of the dying and nurses’ roles as 21st Century Nightingales.



With her husband Larry, Dr. Dossey is a previous recipient of the 2003 Archon Award from Sigma Theta Tau, the international honor society of nursing, honoring their exceptional leadership in advancing health and welfare throughout the world. She has also been honored annually by a wide range of organizations around the world with both professional and personal recognition.



AHNA’s president, Dr. Peggy Burkhardt, sums up Dr. Dossey’s extraordinary career to date by observing; “As an educator, consultant, researcher, and author, Barbara Dossey profoundly alters perceptions about holistic nursing. She’s an inspired teacher who effectively integrates non-traditional viewpoints by incorporating a high degree of scientific awareness into her lectures worldwide.”



Dr. Burkhardt continues; “Her presentations span the full range of current nursing and health information, providing challenging, practical, and innovative ways to combine holistic health care with high-level wellness.”



“It’s no wonder so many audiences - from nursing association gatherings to corporate meetings - all respond so enthusiastically to Barbara's penetrating insights and abiding compassion.”



More information about Barbara Dossey can be found online at www.dosseydossey.com.



About AHNA

Since its founding in 1981, the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) – a non-profit professional membership organization - has increasingly become the definitive global voice for holistic nursing for registered nurses and other holistic healthcare professionals around the globe. It is open to registered nurses and other individuals interested in holistically-oriented health care practices throughout the United States.



The organization recently announced their 35th Annual Conference, entitled Healthcare: Grounded in Holistic Nursing, will be held June 12-17, 2015 at the Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa & Convention Center in Branson, Missouri.



AHNA’s primary mission is to advance holistic healthcare by increasing awareness, education, and both professional and personal community-building among nurses, other healthcare professionals, and the public.



Over the past 34 years AHNA has consistently delivered valuable resources, improved educational tools, and offered superior networking opportunities to a vibrant and expanding universe of healthcare professionals. AHNA currently services almost 4,500 members through 130 local chapters/networks in both the U.S. and abroad.



AHNA supports the education of nurses, allied health practitioners, and the general public on health-related issues and the concepts of holism: a state of harmony among body, mind, emotions, and spirit within an ever-changing environment. Holistic nursing is recognized by the American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with both a defined scope and standards of practice.



The American Holistic Nurses Association™ Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center™ Commission (ANCC) on Accreditation. Provider approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider #10442.



More information about AHNA can be found online at www.ahna.org.