American Holistic Nurses Association Hosts Laraine Pounds Workshop on Integrative Aromatheraphy at Annual Conference

The American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) will be hosting a presentation entitled "Integrative Aromatherapy™ for Palliative Care," on Sunday June 8, 2014 from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at its 34th annual conference in Portland, Oregon.



The educational workshop and lecture provides a rare opportunity for beginning, intermediate, and advanced aromatherapists who wish to experience a hands-on program focusing on clinical and holistic aromatherapy interventions for physical, emotional and spiritual health care challenges.



Workshop participants will have hands-on practice creating an aromatherapy synergy product for take-home use. They will utilize inhalation and topical applications of a variety of multi-functional essential oils, learning how their integrative assets are incorporated into symptom management.



Participants will also come away with a comprehensive understanding of the impact of aromatics when addressing pain management, infection control, and the side effects of chemotherapy, as well as their use for personal renewal on an ongoing basis.



Pounds’ half-day presentation will be held immediately after the formal ending of the international conference workshop being held at the Portland (OR) Marriott Downtown Waterford hotel.



Attendees will earn 3.5 contact nursing education hours at a price of $140.00. AHNA’s Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Credentialing Center’s COA. Provider Approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider #10442.



Those interested in attending this presentation and other portions of the AHNA conference can do so online at www.ahna.org/register.



About the Conference Speaker

The workshop speaker for the event is Laraine Kyle Pounds, MSN, RN, CS, CMT – a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Psychiatric Nursing and co-founder of The Institute of Integrative Aromatherapy, based out of Boulder, CO.



Ms. Pounds is also a certified massage therapist, a licensed esthetician, a renowned educator, and a highly sought-after speaker in the highly specialized field of aromatherapy. She has spent years espousing the importance and benefits of aromatherapy at conferences around the world, and is particularly known for her instruction on integrating aromatherapy into the day-to-day needs of hospices, nursing homes, and other senior and healthcare facilities.



Author of Clinical Standards for Aromatherapy Practice, Laraine Pounds was the recipient of the 2009 AIA Distinguished Aromatherapist Award and has dedicated her career to developing practical ways that aromatherapy can be used in holistic and integrative wellness care.



A nurse educator with over 35 years or practical experience guiding her recommendations, Ms. Pounds is a charter member of the AHNA, co-founder of the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy, and co-founder of the Alliance for International Aromatherapists. She holds an international certification in aromatherapy from the London School of Aromatherapy, and is certified in Educational Kinesiology (Edu-K) and therapeutic guided imagery, with in-depth study and practice in Healing Touch/Therapeutic Touch, Chi Gong, yoga and meditation.



About the AHNA Annual Conference

The American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) is holding their 34th Annual Conference, “Through the Looking Glass: A Vision of Holistic Leadership,” June 5-8, 2014 at the Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront in Portland, OR.



The purpose of this conference is to enable holistic nurses to develop and refine knowledge and skills designed to consciously impact healthcare transformation. Holistic nurses will leave this conference with an awareness of internal and external environments and an increased commitment to a collective voice for healing. Attendees will also enjoy early morning activities such as Yoga and Qigong and can participate in a silent auction and optional Portland tours, including: Rose Festival Events, a Healing Gardens Tour and Guided Walking Tours of the Portland area.



Speakers this year include the following:



- Keynote speaker, Dr. Christine Tanner, RN, PhD, FAAN - is the Interim Dean and A.B. Youmans Spaulding Distinguished Professor at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Nursing.



- Endnote speaker, Bonnie Wesorick, RN, MSN, FAAN - is the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Clinical Practice Model Resource Center (CPMRC).



- Veda Andrus, EdD, MSN, RN, HNC – served as Founder and President/CEO of Seeds and Bridges Center for Holistic Nursing Education along with co-creating The Certificate Program in Holistic Nursing.



- Linda Lewis, RN, MSA, NEA-BC, FACHE - the Director of the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and its internationally acclaimed Magnet Recognition Program.



- Marie Shanahan, BSN, RN, HNC - is the founder and President of The Birch Tree Center for Healthcare Transformation.



AHNA strives to give conference attendees endless opportunities. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with holistic colleagues and gain new contacts in a refreshing way. Attendees will also have the opportunity to check out the Exhibit Hall, where they will examine and evaluate the latest developments in services, modalities and equipment in the holistic field, presented and sponsored by top exhibitors. Up to 19 contact hours are available for nurses through education sessions, which provide valuable clinical information and new nursing knowledge.



All are welcome to attend: staff, nurses, educators, administrators and other healthcare practitioners from all specialties. Experience the healing value of holistic community, networks, sharing circles and mentorship.



For more information about the conference, please visit www.ahna.org/Conference. The conference brochure can be found online at http://www.ahna.org/Portals/4/docs/Conference/brochure.pdf.



About AHNA

Since its founding in 1981, the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) – a non-profit professional membership organization headquartered in Topeka, KS - has increasingly become the definitive global voice for holistic nursing for registered nurses and other holistic healthcare professionals around the globe.



The organization’s primary mission is to advance holistic healthcare by increasing awareness, education and both professional and personal community-building among nurses, other healthcare professionals, and the public.



Over the past 34 years AHNA has consistently delivered valuable resources, improved educational tools, and offered superior networking opportunities to a vibrant and expanding universe of healthcare professionals. AHNA currently services almost 4,500 members through 130 local chapters/networks both in the U.S. and abroad.



Holistic nursing is recognized by the American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with both a defined scope and standards of practice.



The American Holistic Nurses Association’s Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission (ANCC) on Accreditation.