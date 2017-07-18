American Insurance Offers Auto Insurance in New Jersey and Union NJ for Antique Automobiles

Clark, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2017 --American Insurance Services Agency is an independent insurance agency that has been helping individuals and businesses find insurance solutions of their choice since 1976. Finding insurance with American Insurance is easy as they deal with a range of personal and business insurance solutions. From a homeowner's insurance in New Jersey to motorcycle insurance, rental property insurance and more, one can rely on American Insurance to find the right coverage. Being an independent insurance agency, they have the opportunity to work with the top insurance carriers so that their clients can compare the rates and then make a choice.



Getting started with American Insurance Services Agency is easy. Those who are interested in getting a quote, can begin with filling a form with the required details or they can place a call directly to one of the agents to talk. The deal starts from the very moment one gets in touch with them. They will hear one out, look into the details of the coverage that the concerned person requires, the budget and then suggest something. As part of their auto insurance coverage American Insurance Services Agency provides liability coverage, Collision coverage, Medical coverage and Comprehensive coverage. The comprehensive coverage offers protection from things other than vehicle collision.



Those who own antique automobiles have a lot at stake. If the vehicle is not insured and it meets an accident, the owner might be facing financial issues. Trust American Insurance Services Agency to get coverage for the prized antique vehicle. Not only that, but they also have auto insurance for high-performance cars, classic cars, minivans, convertibles, trucks and more.



Call 732-680-4444 or visit https://www.americanins.com/ for more details.



About American Insurance Services Agency

American Insurance Services Agency has been around since 1976 and they are a trusted place to turn to for affordable insurance policies. They offer auto insurance in New Jersey and Union NJ apart from other personal and business insurance solutions.