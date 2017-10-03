American Insurance Offers Exclusive Renters Insurance in New Jersey and Old Bridge

Clark, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2017 --All those who are living in a rental property needs renters insurance. This insurance acts as a homeowners insurance policy for all those who rent their place of residence. Irrespective of where the person stays, be it a condo, house or an apartment, a renter's insurance can promise safety to one and their assets. American Insurance Servies Agency is one agency that offers a comprehensive renters insurance policy to help renters deal with the cost of damages if anything happens to the rental property in which one is living in.



The professional insurance agents working with American Insurance Services Agency are of the opinion that many renters are not even aware of the need of having a separate renters insurance in New Jersey and Old Bridge. They make it clear to them that assuming that the landlords homeowners insurance will also offer them coverage is a big mistake that no renter should commit. A landlord's policy covers only the physical structure of the rental property, not anyone's belongings. If the person who owns the building has rental insurance, they will be protected from costs to them should something happen to the building, but they are not responsible for covering the belongings of the renter.



For all those living in a rental property, it is a must to have a renters insurance. It being the responsibility of the renter to safeguard their belongings even living on a rental property, one must get a separate renters insurance that will offer the much-needed coverage.



American Insurance Services Agency has been offering a wide range of insurance solutions to clients since 1976. They offer both personal and business insurance in Scotch Plains and Springfield NJ.



