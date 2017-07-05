American Labor Alliance Cooperates with FBI, Confident That Records Will Show Lawful and Superior Service

Clovis, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --FBI agents on behalf of the U.S. Department of Labor served warrants for workplace injury benefit program records today at the headquarters office of American Labor Alliance, a nationwide 501(c)(5) labor organization providing a wide variety of benefits and business services to its members and their employers since 2006.



American Labor Alliance has consistently cooperated with Federal and state agencies throughout a multitude of inquiries over the past two years, as their membership of participating employees has reached seasonal levels of as high as 30,000 across several hundred employers.



In 2017, American Labor Alliance demanded and was granted an administrative law hearing with the California Department of Insurance, as well as direct meetings with U.S. Department of Labor executives in Washington DC, none of which have yet produced results.



To date, American Labor Alliance has consistently provided superior claims processing, payments, safety services and medical treatments for workers currently totaling over $1 million dollars and is committed to enforcing in Federal court its right to organize workers and to provide benefit services to its members and will use all legal means necessary to defend its reputation and service model as well as the reputations and business relationships of its partners and members.



American Labor Alliance looks forward to addressing any issues raised by all government agencies and maintains that all activities of American Labor Alliance to provide services to its members are lawful and in compliance with state and Federal laws.



American Labor Alliance is a nationwide 501(c)(5) labor organization providing a wide variety of benefits and business services to over 30,000 members and their employers since 2006.



