American Life Science Recruitment Agency, EPM Scientific, Reports Surge in Jobs as the Sector Experiences Fresh Growth for 2020

New York,NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2020 --Established in 2012, EPM Scientific USA is now a leading Life Sciences recruiter in locations across America. Working with a nationwide network of employers and talented individuals the firm connects opportunities to talent in a diverse range of locations, including Dallas and New York, as well as Boston, Chicago and San Francisco. As the Life Sciences industry continues to expand this is an exciting time for businesses breaking through boundaries and for individuals keen to establish a rewarding and pioneering career.



Talent remains a key challenge for the Life Sciences sector. Like any industry where innovation is key it's the people within businesses who have the power to shape the life-saving medicines and devices of the future. As one of the leading life science recruitment agencies in the USA, EPM Scientific has been proud to help nurture the futures of many people and organisations in this exciting sector. "EMP Scientific helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at EMP Scientific. "We work to provide quality life sciences jobs in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Recognising that recruitment in Life Sciences can be done differently, the team has reimagined the process of hiring to make it more supportive and better tailored to the needs of Life Sciences and the professionals who work within it. This has involved recognising the unique hiring pressures that exist in the sector and providing the best possible support service through highly trained teams using some of the most forward thinking recruitment technology.



EPM Scientific provides recruitment services for the full spectrum of Life Sciences needs, from the early stages of product research and development through to market launch and beyond. Permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions help to cater to the requirements of a broad range of Life Sciences businesses, from boutique, innovative companies to large multi-national organisations with global needs. There are roles in the full spectrum of positions, from gene editing and 3D printing through to big data and artificial intelligence. Openings exist in locations across America, including New York and Chicago, as well as Dallas, Boston and San Francisco.



The Life Sciences sector is going through a period of exciting growth, transforming the way that patients are treated and diseases cured, breaking down long established boundaries between the physical, digital and biological worlds. With extensive experience of the industry and a wealth of key connections and access to nationwide networks, EPM Scientific US is providing essential support to talented individuals and organisations that represent the future in this pioneering field.



To find out more information about Life science recruitment agencies in the USA, visit https://www.epmscientific.com



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EMP Scientific: +1 646 759 4560.



About EMP Scientific

EMP Scientific has grown alongside the Life Sciences sector and today is one of the leading specialist recruiters into this industry. From research and development through to pharmacovigilance, the team at EMP Scientific is focused on providing opportunities for innovative businesses and talented individuals to connect.



For more information about EMP Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com/