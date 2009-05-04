American Medical ID Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2009 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, American Medical ID (http://www.AmericanMedical-ID.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



American Medical ID will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of http://www.AmericanMedical-ID.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “American Medical ID is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About American Medical ID (http://www.AmericanMedical-ID.com)

American Medical ID's home office is in Houston, TX, USA. We are currently celebrating our 15th year in the business of saving lives. Founded by Rick Russell in 1994, our company is now 100% employee owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Our personalized, custom engraved medical ID jewelry is made, engraved and shipped out from our Houston location. American Medical ID serves the medical community and the public at large by offering quality medical IDs that, in a medical emergency, allow medics or other medical professionals to give prompt, precise treatment. Physicians, pharmacists, educators, and hospitals refer their patients and/or customers to us whenever a medical ID tag is appropriate. Since our business depends on referrals from these healthcare professionals, whose primary interest is the welfare of the patient, we must maintain the highest product and service standards in order to retain their trust.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

