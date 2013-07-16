American Products LLC Receives CSA & UL Certification

Strafford, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2013 --American Products LLC has announced that its Modular line of outdoor equipment cabinets have been certified by the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) to meet the following requirements:



C22.2 No. 94.1-07/UL 50 12 Ed. (Harmonized) Enclosures for Electrical Equipment, Non-Environmental Considerations



C22.2 No. 94.2-07/UL 50E 1st Ed. (Harmonized) Enclosures for Electrical Equipment, Environmental Considerations



The products are eligible to bear the CSA Mark for both the CLASS 3211 11 for Canada as well as the CLASS 3211 91 for US Requirements.



The certification testing also validates the Modular cabinets NEMA Type 3R rainproof rating.



Steve Smith, American Products President and CEO, stated: "We design all of our cabinets and enclosures to the meet the highest of standards and are proud to have our efforts validated through accredited third party experts."



The Modular Cabinet is designed to protect rack mount equipment from the harshest of environments. Manufactured from aluminum and all stainless steel hardware, the Modular cabinet is designed to provide a lifetime of maintenance-free service.



Cabinets are available in 15 standard sizes and feature a front and rear door design, which allows convenient access to all electronics. Various options are available like heaters, AC units, heat exchangers, side-mount storage chambers and equipment trays, making the Modular line of cabinets ideal for virtually any outdoor application.



For more information call toll-free 855.736.2135 or visit American Products LLC's website: http://www.AmProd.us



About American Products LLC

American Products, LLC. offers solutions by building quality, custom enclosures for a wide variety of products and services. As an ISO 9001 certified company, American Products has a commitment to high quality and outstanding service. Their headquarters is based in Strafford, Missouri.