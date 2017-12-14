American Signal Corporation Brings Hydrological Threat Detection Solutions to Zambia

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2017 --American Signal Corporation (ASC) is pleased to announce that it has recently completed a project in Zambia, which includes i-FORCE 3200 solar-powered sirens, flood sensor kits and CSC960 station controllers. The project spans two sites for maximum protection against potential hydrological situations.



ASC's newest project will serve the needs of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which has worked to improve communication infrastructure in developing countries like Zambia. The chief goal of this new hydrological solution is to enhance preparedness for natural disasters and threats, while also fostering a seamless connection between threat detection systems and a vast range of public communications systems.



"In places like Zambia, there's very little infrastructure in place to alert people to a developing threat and help them protect themselves in that event. This new system of flood sensors, sirens and siren controllers lays the groundwork for a system that saves lives, and one that can continue to be built upon with future expansion and innovation," said Richard Roe, Executive Vice President at American Signal Corporation.



The layered hydrological system installed in Zambia provides comprehensive function that will increase life-saving time in the event of a threat. Flood sensors will measure water levels and surges, relaying this information directly to sirens, which can be configured to auto-activate when readings reach critical levels. Siren controllers also enable manual, on-site activation of sirens to alert affected populations in real-time.



The scope of this project sets the tone for future collaborations with ASC, as the country begins to build out a robust and effective mass communication network on a backbone of ASC products.



About American Signal Corporation (ASC)

American Signal Corporation (ASC) is a leading designer and manufacturer of mass notification solutions for a wide variety of applications worldwide. The company combines advanced engineering, innovative software and state-of-the-art equipment with an extraordinary record of longevity and expertise in the field, to develop and install compliant, versatile and effective notification systems. We aim to save lives every day.