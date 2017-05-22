American Signal Corporation Launches Hydrological Threat Detection System

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2017 --American Signal Corporation (ASC) is proud to announce the launch of its new Hydrological Threat Detection System. Operating in tandem with the company's industry-leading CompuLert™ NEXGen command and control platform, this early-warning solution will serve to better prepare communities at risk for flooding, heavy rainfall, landslides and other such threats.



ASC's hydrological solution spans all facets of mass notification, beginning with sensors that detect and monitor water level, depth, flow, precipitation and water quality. Data collected by sensors is fed into NEXGen, where comprehensive oversight enables dynamic mapping and individual device monitoring. Its hierarchical, logical structure allows geographically-separated locations to integrate into a configurable, unified, seamless data presentation.



When the time comes to send alerts for hydrological threats, NEXGen makes it possible to swiftly and thoroughly define and disseminate life-saving messaging. ASC's hydrological solution is compatible with sirens, radio, email, SMS texts, phone voice and message boards. Selecting distribution channels is made simple by NEXGen's user-friendly interface, and auto-alerting can even be programmed for specific channels.



"In areas subject to inclement weather or water-based catastrophes, hydrological threat detection and monitoring are critical. ASC's hydrological solution and NEXGen tie-ins take these life-saving features a step further, connecting them to a wide range of mass notification channels," said Richard Roe, Vice President at American Signal Corporation. "The goal—and often the end result of our technologies—is being able to afford more time for evacuation, emergency response teams and crisis action plans."



In addition to robust detection and monitoring, NOAA National Weather Service Alerts are automatically collected by the Hydrological Threat Detection System to further reduce the workload of emergency personnel. The system is also Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) compliant and IPAWS compatible.



About American Signal Corporation (ASC)

American Signal Corporation (ASC) is a leading designer and manufacturer of mass notification solutions for a wide variety of applications worldwide. The company combines advanced engineering, innovative software and state-of-the-art equipment with an extraordinary record of longevity and expertise in the field, to develop and install compliant, versatile and effective notification systems. We aim to save lives every day.