American SPCC Applauds Oprah's Life-Changing Approach to Child Abuse

Carlsbad, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2018 --April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and American Society for the Positive Care of Children (American SPCC) believes it's imperative that people understand the signs of child abuse and the long-lasting scars on the psyche that it engenders. American SPCC has long understood that what happens to kids during childhood shapes who they become as adults. The organization applauds Ms. Winfrey for speaking up about this life-changing approach.



"Abuse can result in a multitude of ill-effects that others find difficult to understand," said Lietta Ryan, American SPCC executive director. "As Oprah indicated during her 60 Minutes interview, instead of asking children what's wrong with them, we should be asking what happened to them, and encouraging everyone to nurture and protect our children to stop abuse in its tracks."



Child abuse in the U.S. has reached epidemic proportions. 4.1 million child abuse cases reported involving 7.4 million children.* On average, 5 children die unnecessarily every day from child abuse and neglect.* This is unacceptable and preventable. #ItsTime for change.



*2016 Child Maltreatment Report (pub Jan 2018)



Child abuse is defined as any intentional harm or mistreatment to a child under the age of 18. Abuse encompasses many forms including neglect, physical, sexual and emotional abuse, along with medical abuse in which a child is ill and fail to seek medical attention.



Changes in a child's typical behavior such as withdrawal, defiance or rebelliousness may be an indicator. Children may be reluctant to leave school or return home, run away or attempt suicide. Children may also exhibit poor hygiene or lack of clothing, weight loss, eating excessively or hoarding food. In reality, children are often using the only coping mechanisms they may have to survive in intolerable conditions and circumstances.



The signs of abuse aren't always obvious. Abused children may feel ashamed, guilty and confused. They often feel it's their fault and are afraid to say anything. Abuse is everyone's business. If a child is in danger of being harmed, it is essential that we speak up and report it. It may save a child's life.



As part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the non-profit American SPCC is working to inform and educate the public about child abuse and to know how to identify the signs. When children can't speak for themselves, it's up to the adults in their life to advocate for them. The American SPCC is helping to disrupt the paradigm that something is wrong with the child and asks instead, "What is happening in a child's life?



