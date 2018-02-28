American SPCC Expands Its Focus to Ending School Violence

Carlsbad, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2018 --Survivors of the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida are standing up for students nationwide. Lietta Ryan, executive director of American Society for the Positive Care of Children (American SPCC) announced that the organization is standing in solidarity with those students as the nation's voice for children.



"We hear you! Kids are being raised in a chaotic world, exposed to abuse, neglect and injustice. They don't feel safe and protected. They need our help like never before," said Ryan.



American SPCC is a force for social change, dedicated to reducing the number of victims from violence and abuse and enhancing child safety in schools. The organization works to increase adult and community involvement to safeguard children from bullying and cyber bullying, depression and suicide, and emotional, physical and sexual abuse. It's now expanding its focus to include other types of violence and supports #enoughisenough.



Survivors of the Florida shooting are demanding safety, calling for stricter gun laws and have even met with the President. Today's youth face danger from multiple sources. The American SPCC is giving a voice to those who have been overlooked for way too long and believes children should be heard.



"We must come together for the common good of children," said Ryan. "When we nurture and protect our kids, we prepare them to live happy, healthy and productive lives. Kids can't hire attorneys and they can't hire lobbyists. They need adults to speak up for them. If change doesn't happen, what kind of future will they have?"



American SPCC provides a voice for the voiceless, works to improve the lives of children, and make a social impact, relying on the donations and contributions of the public. The organization is committed to reducing the number of victims from violence and abuse, eliminating the stigma of mental health issues, and encourages individuals to share their survival stories online to help, encourage and inspire others.



"With an organization for almost every special interest group, how can we possibly hear the whispers of the quietest voices among us – the children," asked Ryan. "Let's make sure that each generation has a better chance at a brighter future than the one before it."



American SPCC noted that individuals can help by supporting #ChildrenMatter and participating in the "March For Our Lives" that will take place in Washington, D.C. on March 24, 2018. The call to action is just one of the ways that the organization is expanding its focus to end violence in schools and give children a voice.