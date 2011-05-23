American Transit Insurance Company Launches New Award Winning Policy Administration System

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2011 --New York based American Transit Insurance Company (ATIC) is a leading commercial automobile liability insurance provider with specialization in the public automobile sector.



To support their initiative, ATIC selected Maple Technologies’ 2011 RAVE Award Winning Software for Policy Administration Systems, the Aspire Information System, a comprehensive end-to-end solution, supporting their business requirements and transactional processing needs, and to integrate their producers through real-time web interfaces to submit, transact and service their insurance clients.



“American Transit Insurance Company is committed to delivering consistently excellent service to our network of producers. Technological innovations, such as Aspire, will help us fulfill that commitment.” said Edward T. McGettigan Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of American Transit.



“Our Aspire Information System will be one of the cornerstones perpetuating the American Transit success story,” said Nicholas H. Teetelli, Maple Tech’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to being an important strategic partner to American Transit and providing the resources essential to their success.”



The Aspire Information System supports application submission, rating, quoting, underwriting, policy issuance, endorsement processing, premium accounting, paperless document handling, and statistical data handling and other essential business requirements, as well as a producer portal to service policyholders. The Aspire Information System is hosted under a SaaS (Software as a Service) model.



About American Transit Insurance Company

Established in 1972, American Transit Insurance Company, headquartered in Manhattan with a location in Freeport, New York, is a Property & Casualty insurance carrier licensed in the State of New York. With almost 40 years in the insurance industry, ATIC’s expertise is in commercial automobile liability insurance. Serving primarily New York City and the greater metro area, ATIC specializes in providing insurance products to vehicles for hire and commercial trades vehicles, such as contractors and service providers.



Contact:

Jorge Martinez

Director of Business Development

Phone: 212-497-1687

Email: jmartinez@american-transit.com