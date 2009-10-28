American Transit Launches Maple Tech’s Aspire System to Drive Commercial Auto Specialty Line

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2009 -- New York based American Transit is a leading commercial automobile liability insurance provider with specialization in the public automobile sector. Looking to expand its portfolio base, American Transit implemented a commercial automobile program targeting artisan contractor trades.



To support their initiative, American Transit selected Maple Technologies’ Aspire Information System, a comprehensive end-to-end solution, to support their business requirements and transactional processing needs, and to integrate their producers through real-time web interfaces to transact and submit business. American Transit's Aspire implementation is now in its 6th month of production.



“We recognize that our Aspire product will play a pivotal role in the success of this new initiative for American Transit,” said Nicholas H. Teetelli, Maple’s CEO. “We embrace the challenge, and look forward in providing important strategic resources essential to the success of this initiative, as well as the opportunity for extended responsibilities.”



Maple’s Aspire Information System will support application submission, rating, underwriting, policy issuance, endorsement processing, premium accounting, claims administration, paperless document handling statistical data handling as well as other essential business requirement functions, as well as a broker portal to service policyholders. The Aspire Information System is provided under a SaaS (Software as a Service) model.



About American Transit Insurance Company

Established in 1972, American Transit Insurance Co is a Property & Casualty Insurance Carrier licensed in the State of New York. With 30 years in the Insurance Industry, our expertise is in commercial automobile, primarily serving the New York City and metro area. Our Underwriting facilities principally provide for the handling of commercial automobile liability and commercial auto physical damage insurance on risks such as automobile dealerships, garages, taxicabs, and company fleets.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

