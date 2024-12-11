Americans Can Help House Veterans for the Holidays

Cullman, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2024 --Estimating how many people will be homeless for the holidays this year is nearly impossible. Last January 2023, a record-high 653,104 people experienced homelessness on a single night, more than a 12.1 percent increase over the previous year (https://endhomelessness.org/homelessness-in-america/homelessness-statistics/state-of-homelessness/ )—an alarming number of the victims being American Veterans. This year is expected to surpass the last because many immigrants are exhausting our limited resources. This is where all concerned Americans can help.



Kelly Riggs, an American Best-Selling author, is a concerned American who intends to set a trend. He has pledged his total gross earnings for December to aid the homeless and homeless veterans. He has several books listed with publishers and distributors such as Freebird Publishers, Amazon.com, Barnes, and Nobel, among others. Mr. Riggs' pledge is simple: he will donate the total amount received for every book sold in December. He will divide those funds among three recognized non-profit organizations that house the homeless. He will be funding Unsheltered International (https://www.unsheltered.org/), The Salvation Army (https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/provide-shelter/), and The United Re-Entry Foundation, Inc.( https://www.treasuresintestimony.com/ ).



Mr. Riggs has many books covering several subjects. His most helpful collection is his self-help books and his With Jesus series. The With Jesus series focuses on self-help with today's problems that the Bible discusses—finding Kingdom Purpose, Healing, Overcoming Worry, and 12 Steps to Financial Security. These books guide people through the solutions to the issues they face today, using the spiritual guidance found in God's Word.



For more information about how to help the homeless this month, visit www.Treasuresintestimony.com.



About Treasures in Testimony

Treasures in Testimony (https://www.treasuresintestimony.com/ ) is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama (AL). They serve the entire United States and International locations. They have earned believers' confidence worldwide by sharing short, blunt lessons from the Bible for easy understanding. The proceeds from book sales are used primarily to support The United Re-Entry Foundation, Inc., which battles homelessness in the United States and spreads the Gospel of Jesus Christ.