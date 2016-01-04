Americans Generate 25 Percent More Waste During the Holiday Season

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2016 --According to Stanford University, Americans generate about 25 percent more waste between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, which amounts to about an additional 25 million tons of waste. As a result, Virginia residents should be prepared to handle their waste rather than run the risk of being caught flat-footed once the celebrations are over.



Galaxy Transfer believes that, in part, this means that Virginia residents should reduce their generation of waste, which will make the post-celebration clean-up both less complicated and less time-consuming. For example, smart gift choices such as concert tickets and other outings can eliminate the need for wrapping paper, which can add up to a surprising amount of waste once all of the gifts have been unwrapped. Likewise, choosing gifts of genuine usefulness to the recipient rather than the latest fads can also reduce the number of items that will end up being tossed into the landfills.



However, Virginia residents should also have plans in place for waste disposal because there is a limit to how much said measures can help, particularly if they have a lot of things that will have to be taken down. For these people, there is a potential solution in the form of waste disposal companies such as Galaxy Transfer, which will provide the dumpsters that they need. Better still, said companies will be the ones responsible for hauling away the holiday waste before making sure that as much of it is disposed of in an eco-friendly manner as possible, thus allowing Virginia residents to enjoy the holiday season to the fullest while also minimizing the stress of the post-celebration clean-up.



For more information, please visit http://www.galaxytransfer.com/