America's Newest Internet Radio Talk Show

Bethlehem, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2009 -- On February 5, 2009 America will have an opportunity to hear a fascinating new talk show host on http://www.webtalkradionetwork.com every Wednesday and the show will be immediately available for podcasting and downloading each week.



“The Navigating Your Life Talk Show with Dr. Nathaniel J. Williams” will be about empowerment and helping its listeners to reach their full potential. The show will provide useful answers to the challenges and dilemmas of everyday life. The goal of each show will be to provide information that can be implemented immediately and potentially forever change our listeners. Topics will range from health, personal development, financial, educational, spirituality, recreation, family and friends, and our environment.



Dr. Williams’ life journey has included being an orphan, foster child, foster parent, non-profit and for-profit Founder and Chief Executive Officer, adjunct graduate school professor, university scholar-in-residence, motivational speaker, life coach, workshop facilitator and the author of a self help and life management book focused on decision making and with a companion DVD titled “The Navigator of Life.” He is working on his second book which will be titled “Management and Leadership by the 3Ps – Prompt, Pristine and Particular Methods.”



Dr. Williams has four graduate degrees – Masters in Human Services from Lincoln University, Masters in Public Administration from Cheyney University, Masters in Business Administration from Strayer University, and a Doctorate in Education from Fielding Graduate University. Dr. Williams is the CEO of HumanWorks Affiliates, an eight cluster group of human service corporations, since 1993.



This promises to be upbuilding and informative to its listeners. Dr. Williams will seek to have the best guests and topic experts in their respective field to meet that promise.

