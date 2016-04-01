Baltimore, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2016 --Discover Books, Inc. and LetTheStoriesLiveOn.com, a leading national used book Internet retailer, today released its 2015 National Used Book Readership Patterns Report. The report is a first of its kind overview of national used book Internet sales statistics based on its national reach and market share in excess of 15%.



Discover Books is especially proud to serve America's backbone communities which, the thriving bookseller finds, order and enjoy the most books per capita.



The Top 5 books by volume in 2015 were:



1. Heidi Murkoff & Sharon Mazel – "What to Expect When You're Expecting"

2. F. Scott Fitzgerald – "The Great Gatsby"

3. Rhonda Byrne – "The Secret"

4. Tom Rath – "StrengthsFinder 2.0"

5. Erik Larson – "The Devil in the White City"



The Top 5 book-buying states (accounting for over 35% of unit sales) were:



1. CA

2. TX

3. NY

4. FL

5. PA



The Top 5 Communities based on books ordered per capita were:



1. Katy, TX

2. Naples, FL

3. Littleton, CO

4. Charlottesville, VA

5. Sarasota, FL



The Top 10 cities were:



1. New York

2. Chicago

3. Los Angeles

4. Brooklyn

5. Houston

6. Austin

7. San Diego

8. Philadelphia

9. Seattle

10. Portland



Communities of less than 100,000 in population ordered more than three times as many used books per capita as larger communities. Median household income was not a factor in book order rates per capita. These communities account for over 70% of sales and rely on the millions of low-priced titles offered by www.LetTheStoriesLiveOn.com as a trusted, and affordable source of information and entertainment.



Discover Books supports libraries across the nation by creating sustainable funding streams from inventory which it both resells and donates to charities. As a leading customer of American thrift stores like Goodwill and Salvation Army, Discover Books creates second lives for millions of used books annually; while helping to make reading more affordable and supporting literacy causes.



"Everyone in our organization is proud to provide quality, affordable books to avid readers throughout the United States and around the world" says Gary Broache CEO of Discover Books. "We're also especially proud of donating millions of books to local schools, communities and literacy partners paying it forward and helping to share knowledge and develop new readers."



Quote(s) from partners:



"Discover Books has been a valued partner to Friends of The Seattle Public Library. The company delivers on promises, follows through on commitments and values its service to Library programs. This pride in service is evident from their leaders to their managers to the drivers. We couldn't ask for a better experience. To top it off, we've partnered with Discover Books' book give-away program, helping to get thousands of books into the hands of kids in our community, furthering city-wide literacy efforts." - Alice Springer, Operations Manager, Friends of The Seattle Public Library



"We are so grateful for the many thousands of children's books that Discover Books has made possible for our program to provide books to children who need them!" - Meredith Alexander, Executive Director, http://www.milkandbookies.org



"Discover Books is proud to partner with DHL to make reading more affordable." - Brian Spencer, Regional Vice President of Sales, DHL



Visit www.discoverbooks.com for more information.



About Discover Books

Discover Books, a for-profit company is one of the largest online used book sellers and sources of literary donations to charitable organizations in North America. Discover Books collects used books through thrift stores, library partnerships, residential pick-up operations and book collection boxes across the U.S. and Canada. The company resells, donates, or responsibly recycles used books to achieve its mission. To date, Discover Books has donated more than 9 million books to those in need, has diverted over 500 million pounds of books from landfills, and has generated over $10 million in new revenue for libraries and thrift stores. Locations include Toledo, Ohio, Hammond, Indiana, Livremore, California, Phoenix, Arizona, Baltimore, Maryland, Boston, Mass, Seattle Washington, Vancouver BC, Los Angeles, CA.



