AmeriCU Mortgage Targets Southeast Credit Union Business

Troy, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2013 --AmeriCU Mortgage has appointed Charles C. Smith as its Business Development Officer and Vice President for the Southeastern United States. A skilled executive with an extensive background and thorough knowledge of financial services, Smith’s broad background has been centered on providing leadership around mortgage lending issues for credit union managers to improve productivity while delivering a high level of customer service. For more than three decades, Smith has proven adept in building sales teams and assisting credit unions in driving expansion into new markets.



In 2000, Smith formed the Credit Union Division of Irwin Mortgage. He created, developed and managed a multi-state retail mortgage lending program, and managed four direct reports with a staff of fifty in the department, including remote fulfillment centers. In 2009, Smith joined Members First Credit Union, Inc. as Commercial and Residential Mortgage Department Manager. Managing Commercial and Business Lending functions, plus residential mortgage lending, he took a new staff and tripled their production in six months, providing leadership and mentoring to his staff.



We are pleased to add Smith to AmeriCU Mortgage’ staff. Since 1993 AmeriCU Mortgage has been recognized as a leading provider of mortgage services to Credit Union members nationwide. We offer competitive mortgage products to meet the specific needs of your members in our rapidly changing marketplace. AmeriCU strives to provide superior member service, as well as innovative marketing and compliance support to our credit union partners through a variety of relationship options.



About AmeriCU

AmeriCU is a privately held mortgage banking company, providing residential and commercial real estate financing through the Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC), the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) and other private investors. We are active in Florida and coming soon to a credit union near you.



Contact Charles Smith for more information on how AmeriCU can solve your mortgage capital needs.



Charles Smith

Charles.Smith@AmeriCU.com

2305 Edgewater Dr., Unit 1510

Orlando, FL 32804

(407)341-7236