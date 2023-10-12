Amerigo Scientific Unveils CRISPR/Cas Enzymes to Expand the CRISPR Toolbox

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2023 --Amerigo Scientific, as a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, announced the release of a groundbreaking selection of CRISPR/Cas enzymes to its extensive life science portfolio, aimed at further expanding the vast potential of the CRISPR toolbox. This addition brings cutting-edge genetic editing tools to scientists and researchers in a variety of fields.



CRISPR/Cas (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR-associated) technology revolutionized the field of genetic engineering with its ability to edit DNA with remarkable precision. This technology has found vast applications in numerous scientific disciplines, ranging from agricultural biotechnology to therapeutic development, and has proven instrumental in solving complex genetic challenges.



Recognizing the unmet needs of the scientific community, Amerigo Scientific offers a comprehensive collection of CRISPR/Cas enzymes from global manufacturers covering all the core biological research areas. These effective enzymes promise to unlock an array of previously unattainable possibilities and drive pioneering breakthroughs in genetic research.



Among these CRISPR/Cas enzymes, SpCas9 nuclease is a DNA endonuclease guided by crRNA and tracrRNA (or sgRNA alone), which is derived from S. pyogenes. SpCas9 specifically recognizes and cleaves dsDNA targets in a PAM (NGG)-dependent manner. The cleavage site of Cas9 in the target sequence is 3 bps away from the PAM site. In addition, studies have found that SpCas9 can specifically cleave ssDNA or ssRNA in the presence of DNA PAMmer sequences and can also be used in in vitro experiments for cleaving target DNA and cloning target fragments.



Featuring an assortment of highly configurable enzymes, Amerigo Scientific's CRISPR/Cas enzymes empower researchers to precisely target specific genes, facilitating more accurate manipulation and modification of genetic material. The enzymes' unique characteristics make them particularly valuable for applications such as knockout studies, gene therapy development, precision agriculture, and countless other genetic engineering endeavors.



