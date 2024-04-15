Amerigo Scientific's GC Capillary Columns Enable Exceptional Analytical Performance

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2024 --Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, is pleased to announce the launch of its new line of gas chromatography (GC) capillary columns. These columns offer unparalleled performance and reliability, making them an essential tool for laboratories looking to achieve precise and accurate analytical results.



"Our GC capillary columns are engineered to meet the highest standards of quality and performance," said the business development manager of Amerigo Scientific. "We are confident that these columns will help researchers achieve superior analytical results and drive innovation in their research and development efforts."



Gas chromatography columns are devices that utilize chromatographic technologies to separate volatile compounds swiftly and effectively, such as packed and capillary columns. In contrast to traditional packed columns, capillary columns are known for their exceptional separation performance due to their low diffusion rates and excellent permeability, which makes them ideal for highly sensitive analytical detection. GC capillary columns are used for detecting impurities in petroleum and industry and determining sample composition in pharmaceutical and clinical experiments.



Amerigo Scientific offers a range of GC capillary columns with various lengths, internal diameters, and coatings to suit different GC instrumentation and analytical requirements. These columns are made up of a thin tube of fused silica glass or stainless steel, with chemically bonded layers or coatings of stationary phase on the inner surface. The inert and flexible nature of the fused silica materials allows for top-notch separations and easy handling. Additionally, the type of stationary phase used directly impacts the efficiency and polarity of the column, with a range of ten stationary phase options available, spanning from non-polar to highly polar.



Amerigo Scientific's GC capillary columns adhere to standard chromatographic parameters and column performance, ensuring quality in key properties such as column efficiency, polarity, surface inertness, and thermal stability. In addition to their exceptional analytical performance, these GC capillary columns are also compatible with a wide range of GC instruments, making them a versatile and cost-effective solution for laboratories of all sizes.



About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation to all companies and institutions in the branch of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers' questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.