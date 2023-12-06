Amerigo Scientific's New Lab Offering: S-Silver SERS Substrates

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2023 --Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, announced the launch of its latest innovation in the field of surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) – S-Silver SERS substrates. With this exciting addition to its extensive product portfolio, Amerigo Scientific aims to empower researchers, scientists, and industry professionals with the most advanced tools for enhanced spectroscopic analysis.



The S-Silver SERS platform consists of an ITO glass that is coated with silver nanoparticles. These S-substrates are specifically designed for 96-well plates and provide exceptional enhancement (ranging from ppm to ppb, and even ppt) when compounds are deposited in a small volume of the analyzed solution. As a result, they are highly suitable for microfluidic systems and biosensors and can be effectively utilized in diagnostic, forensic, and life science research. The nanostructure of the SERS substrates ensures that signals are evenly distributed across the entire active surface, guaranteeing the reproducibility and reliability of the obtained results.



To meet the different needs of research, Amerigo Scientific offers two types of active surfaces - hydrophilic and hydrophobic substrates, each providing specificity to the analyzed samples. While the hydrophilic substrates perform exceptionally well with aqueous solutions and are specifically tailored for life science and medical research, the hydrophobic substrates are perfect for alcohol-based solutions. It's worth noting that hydrophobic substrates can also be used with aqueous solutions, but it's recommended to immerse them in 70% ethanol beforehand. In the applications of Raman-based bacteria identification, cancer research, explosives detection in biological samples, identification of medicines, and chemical analysis, Amerigo Scientific's SERS substrates boast several distinctive features that set them apart in the industry with



Unparalleled Sensitivity: With an exceptional signal enhancement, Amerigo Scientific's SERS substrates enable enhanced detection of even the most challenging samples and trace amounts of analytes.



Stability and Consistency: Developed using a rigorous manufacturing process, their SERS Substrates ensure consistent performance, minimizing batch-to-batch variations.



Versatility: Amerigo Scientific offers a variety of SERS Substrates suitable for various sample types and conditions, accommodating diverse research needs.



Amerigo Scientific's SERS substrates have been meticulously engineered to provide unrivaled performance. The cutting-edge manufacturing process guarantees a highly reproducible and uniform substrate, ensuring consistent results for every experiment. The proprietary nanostructures embedded in the substrate surface amplify Raman signals by orders of magnitude, unlocking new levels of sensitivity and enabling scientists to explore even the most challenging samples.



About Amerigo Scientific

