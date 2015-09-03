Amerisleep Announces 2015 Labor Day Mattress Sale on Memory Foam & Adjustable Beds

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2015 --Labor Day weekend is all about leisure and relaxation, and a comfortable new mattress might just be the perfect way to celebrate and reward the year's hard work.



Honoring the holiday and kicking off fall, Amerisleep.com announces their best offers of the season on highly-rated memory foam and adjustable beds, with savings of up to 30% off mattresses and 50% off bases.



Amerisleep's 2015 Labor Day mattress sale features a $250 discount on every mattress in the line, in any size. Their top-selling adjustable base will also be eligible for a 50% discount when purchased with a mattress, and all orders within the continental United States also receive free shipping.



The Labor Day weekend sale launches September 4 and runs through Monday, September 7. Throughout the event, customers can apply the coupon code "LABORDAY" at checkout to access the $250 mattress discount on all memory foam mattresses.



Mattress prices will begin as low as $449 with the applied savings. The brand's line features six different models in a range of firmnesses to accommodate different preferences. Amerisleep's best-selling mattress, the Revere Bed, will be $1249 in queen size and $1449 in king size during the Labor Day event. The Revere offers medium-firm support and remains a customer favorite - earning an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 and recommended by 98% of 380 verified reviewers.



Every Amerisleep mattress is backed by a 20 year limited warranty and 100 night in-home trial with zero risk, free returns. The Bio-Pur™ proprietary material allows for rapid contouring and recovery, while the open-celled, temperature-neutral design sleeps cool all night. All mattresses are made in America using the brand's signature 4.0 lb density, plant-based memory foam and advanced Celliant® fiber covers.



Amerisleep's most popular adjustable base, the Ergo Invincible, will be discounted by 50% when bought with an Amerisleep mattress. The offer is applied automatically during checkout. Complete memory foam mattress and Ergo Invincible adjustable base sets will start from just $1648 in queen size.



Enjoy the leisurely holiday weekend and bring convenience home by shopping online at Amerisleep.com's easy, mobile-friendly website. Amerisleep's Labor Day mattress deals are available nationwide, and friendly representatives can be reached via phone or chat for a personalized shopping experience. Customers near Arizona are also invited to schedule a visit at the showroom, located at the Optima Camelview in Scottsdale.



About Amerisleep

Owned by online retail collective OneMallGroup, Amerisleep retails highly-rated memory foam mattresses, adjustable beds and related accessories. In business since 2008, the company defines itself by exclusively offering American-made, environmentally-conscious memory foam beds at competitive prices. Visit Amerisleep.com for more information.