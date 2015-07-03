Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2015 --Amerisleep is celebrating Independence Day 2015 with cool deals on better sleep. This year's offers include sitewide savings on memory foam mattresses, as well as discounts on the brand's most popular adjustable bed.



Amerisleep's 4th of July mattress sale launches on July 3 and runs through July 6. During the event, customers can take $200 off any Amerisleep mattress with coupon code "JULY200". When paired with any mattress, the Ergo Invincible adjustable base will also be eligible for a $500 discount.



The Amerisleep mattress collection includes six models in a range of different comfort levels to accommodate all types of sleepers. Mattresses start at $499 with the instant sale savings. Customers' top pick, the Amerisleep Revere Bed, will be $1299 in queen size or $1499 in king size. The Revere comes recommended by 98% of over 370 owners, and all Amerisleep beds are backed with a 90-Night Sleep Trial to ensure satisfaction.



Each mattress includes plant-based BioPur memory foam, a proprietary, highly-responsive materials that contours and adjusts rapidly to movements. The temperature neutral material maximizes breathability, while advanced Celliant fiber covers regulates body temperature and offers additional sleep-boosting benefits.



Taking sleep to the next level, the Ergo Invincible adjustable base brings total control over sleep positions and offers convenient luxuries. Highly-rated by reviewers, the Ergo Invincible includes massage, custom positions, wireless control and much more. With included discounts, Ergo Invincible and mattress sets start from $2198 in queen and $4497 in split king.



Amerisleep ships nationwide, and all promotions are accessible online at Amerisleep.com, and via mobile and phone orders. Customers are also invited to visit the brand's Scottsdale, Arizona showroom, which will be open Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-2 and Monday 9-6 during the 4th of July weekend.



About Amerisleep

Owned by online retail collective OneMallGroup, Amerisleep retails highly-rated memory foam mattresses, adjustable beds and related accessories. In business since 2008, the company defines itself by exclusively offering American-made, environmentally-conscious memory foam beds at competitive prices. Visit Amerisleep.com for more information.