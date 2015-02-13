Amerisleep Announces President's Day Memory Foam Mattress Deals

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2015 --President's Day honors the nation's great leaders, and the holiday weekend has also become a popular one for shopping. As the first major shopping holiday of the year, retailers often put significant discounts on everything from clothing to home furnishings.



For shoppers seeking better sleep, mattress retailer Amerisleep announces big discounts on highly rated memory foam mattresses and adjustable beds. The brand's 2015 President's Day sale will begin on February 13 and run through February 16.



The star of the sale is the Ergo Invincible adjustable base, which will be be discounted by $500 when purchased with a mattress, making it $1499 in queen and $3298 in split-king size. The Ergo Invincible is a fully-featured adjustable bed with a wide range of motion, massage, wall-hugging design, zero gravity, wireless controls and more. It is one of the highest-rated adjustable bases, with 4.8 out of 5 stars from over 65 verified reviewers.



The Amerisleep President's Day mattress sale also features an instant discount of $150 off any mattress and free shipping within the continental United States. The offer can be applied at checkout online with coupon code "PRES150".



During the sale, Amerisleep's plant-based memory foam mattresses start from $499. The collection's most popular mattress, the medium-firm Revere Bed, will be available for $1149 in queen size. The Revere remains a perennial customer favorite, coming recommended by over 98% of verified reviewers.



All Amerisleep mattresses are made in the United States using plant-based memory foam, Green Guard fire barriers and breathable covers. Proprietary Bio-Pur material contours and recovers rapidly while the open-celled, temperature-neutral design allows for maximum breathability. All Amerisleep mattresses come with 90-day trial periods and 20-year limited warranties.



The President's Day sale event will be accessible nationwide online at Amerisleep.com and at Amerisleep's Scottsdale, Arizona showroom throughout the holiday weekend. For more details, visit Amerisleep.com.



About Amerisleep

Owned by online retail collective OneMallGroup, Amerisleep retails highly-rated memory foam mattresses, adjustable beds and related accessories. In business since 2008, the company defines itself by exclusively offering American-made, environmentally-conscious memory foam beds at competitive prices.



Visit Amerisleep.com for more information.