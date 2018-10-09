Amerisleep announcing new locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, Portland and Denver.

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --Amerisleep today announces an expansion of their new brick and mortar locations. With new locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, Portland and Denver, Amerisleep is proud to expand their business in communities across the US who are ready for the best sleep of their lives. Furthermore, Amerisleep is thrilled to announce their upcoming international flagship showroom in Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea.



"In 2017 we made our first move into physical retail," said Amerisleep co-founder Firas Kittaneh. "We decided to stay online until then because we firmly believed a business can only thrive when it stays focused. When we did expand into retail, we scaled quickly both at home and overseas. We're also planning further domestic and international expansion this year."



Amerisleep, founded in 2006 with the goal of shaping the future of sleep, was the first face of the direct-to-consumer and e-commerce mattress industry. Designed in Arizona and manufactured in Indiana and Texas, Amerisleep believes that innovative mattress solutions start at home. With sleep-enhancing technology such as the Celliant® Cover, Bio-Pur® Layer, HIVE® Layer, Active Flex Layer and Bio-Core® Layer, Amerisleep rests easy knowing that their products are backed by science and not flashy marketing gimmicks.



Customers in the new markets can expect the same exceptional service that Amerisleep loyalists have come to love. Amerisleep's Sleep Ambassadors are trained in sleep-science, which enables them to better identify customer sleep issues and offer personalized solutions designed to fit each individual's unique needs.



In-stores, Sleep Ambassadors recommend mattresses based on several factors including what sleep position customers prefer, any pre-existing pain points and many more important details that often get ignored by other mattress providers. The Sleep Ambassador role is designed to prioritize the customer experience over sales. Unlike other mattress brands, Amerisleep's staff are not incentivized with a commission from each purchase. That way, customers can fully explore Amerisleep's line of sleep-enhancing products without the pressure of a pushy salesperson.



Additionally, customers can try out their new mattresses in their home for 100 nights to determine if their mattress exceeds their expectations. If, for any reason, the mattress isn't a perfect fit, Amerisleep will handle the pickup and return of the mattress -- at no cost to the customer with no questions asked. Moreso, the mattresses won't go to waste. Amerisleep works with local partners to ensure that mattresses get recycled instead of thrown away.



"We did not want people to just be going to a mattress store but to a science-backed sleep experience where they can speak with sleep experts, not salespeople," said Firas Kittaneh. "That's why Amerisleep is the trusted brand nationally and internationally."



For more information about Amerisleep mattresses, company news and more, visit Amerisleep.com.