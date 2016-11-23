Amerisleep Launches Black Friday Mattress Sale Early in 2016

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2016 --Need better sleep and less stress this holiday season? Celebrate with a new bed from Amerisleep and get both. The leading green memory foam brand offers it's best deals of the year during Thanksgiving weekend, on both highly-rated mattresses and adjustable beds. Best of all, every offer is available online well before the busy holiday to make shopping as simple and convenient as possible.



The Amerisleep Black Friday mattress sale for 2016 features $200 every mattress and up to 25% off adjustable bed and mattress packages. All accessories will also be on sale, including popular memory foam pillows, mattress toppers and sheet sets.



Black Friday deals begin at Amerisleep.com on Wednesday, November 23. Shoppers apply the coupon code "BF200" during checkout to take $200 off any mattress and all accessories. The 20% discount off adjustable beds is applied automatically with mattress purchase. Customers within the continental United States also enjoy free shipping on all orders.



During this year's Black Friday sale, mattress prices will begin as low as $549. Amerisleep's customer favorite, the Revere Bed, will be $1099 in queen size or $1399 in king size. The medium-firm Revere Bed earns an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 and is recommended by 98% of over 700 verified reviewers.



Every Amerisleep mattress is backed by a 100 night in-home trial and a 20 year limited warranty. All mattresses are made in America using the brand's signature 4.0 lb density, plant-based Bio Pur memory foam and Celliant-infused covers, designed to sleep cool and comfortable all night.



Also featured in this year's sale is the top-rated Amerisleep Adjustable Bed package, starting from $2438. Customers can save up $1400 on complete mattress and adjustable sets during the Black Friday event. Amerisleep's Adjustable Bed features state-of-the-art technology including optional app-based controls, gentle wake alarm, pillow-tilt flexibility and more.



Accessories including organic sheets, mattress protectors, pillows and more will be 20% off during Black Friday.



The Amerisleep Black Friday mattress sale is available nationwide via the brand's accessible and mobile-friendly website, and representatives can be reached via phone or chat. Customers near Arizona can also stop by the Amerisleep showroom, located at the Optima Camelview complex in Scottsdale.



About Amerisleep

Amerisleep, owned by online retail collective OneMallGroup, retails highly-rated memory foam mattresses, adjustable beds and related accessories, in business since 2008. The company defines itself by exclusively offering American-made, environmentally sustainable products at competitive prices. Visit Amerisleep.com for more information.