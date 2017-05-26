Amerisleep Memorial Day Mattress Sales Just Announced

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2017 --The official start of summer is right around the corner, and with Memorial Day weekend also comes plenty of sales. For those seeking better sleep this summer and beyond, Amerisleep offers some of their best deals of the year on memory foam and more.



The Amerisleep Memorial Day mattress sale for 2017 stars an instant discount of $200 off any mattress using the code "MD200", applicable to all current five bed models and any size. With the promotion, Amerisleep's bed prices will start at $349 in twin, $549 in queen and $949 in king sizes.



Orders within the continental United States receive free shipping and free returns on mattresses, backed by the brand's 100-night sleep trial . Each Amerisleep bed is made in the United States using plant-based memory foam, Greenguard fire barriers and breathable covers with Celliant fiber. Amerisleep's proprietary Bio-Pur material offers rapid contouring, while the open-celled, temperature-neutral design allows for maximum breathability.



The medium-firm Revere Bed, the brand's most popular mattress, will be reduced to $1099 in queen size and $1399 in king size. The Revere remains a customer favorite, with an average owner rating of 4.7 out 5 stars from over 1470 verified reviews, and comes recommended by 97% of reviewers.



Customers can also take advantage of special savings on the Amerisleep adjustable base when purchased with a mattress, representing a savings of up to over $900 on a complete sleep system.



The highly-rated Amerisleep Adjustable Bed offers an excellent partner to a new mattress, giving users complete control over sleep positions with high degrees of flexibility, massage functions, wireless controls and more. Amerisleep also offers cotton and organic linens, mattress protectors, toppers and more to complete the perfect sleep space.



The Memorial Day sale begins on May 24 and runs through the Monday, May 29 holiday. All offers are available online at Amerisleep.com, making it easy to browse whenever is convenient during the busy holiday weekend.



About Amerisleep

Owned by online retail collective OneMallGroup, Amerisleep retails highly-rated memory foam mattresses, adjustable beds and related accessories. In business since 2007, the company defines itself by exclusively offering American-made, environmentally-conscious memory foam beds at competitive prices. Visit http://www.Amerisleep.com for more information.