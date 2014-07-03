Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --Amerisleep just released their 4th of July sales, kicking off the holiday weekend with cool deals on memory foam and adjustable beds. Offers include the season’s best savings on mattresses, as well as big discounts on the brand’s most popular adjustable base and accessories.



Running from Friday, July 4 through Monday, July 7, Amerisleep’s 4th of July mattress sale features $250 off any of the brand’s five models, in all sizes. The promotion is accessible online at Amerisleep.com with promotion code “JULY4TH”, and via mobile and phone orders as well.



Also included in the July 4th sale is 50% off Amerisleep’s most popular adjustable base, the Ergo Invincible, with the purchase of any Amerisleep mattress. This adjustable bed includes with massage, wireless controls, zero gravity, and more, and comes recommended by 98% of owners. Queen size adjustable sets will start at $1598 (for the Ergo Invincible and Columbus Bed).



During the sale event, mattress prices will start from $399 (with instant coupon savings). The Revere Bed, the brand’s most popular mattress, will be $1049 in queen size. The medium-firm Revere Bed has an average customer review rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 260 verified reviews, and is recommended by 97% of owners.



All Amerisleep mattresses include a 90 night in home trial and 20 year limited warranty. Each bed is made in the United States using plant-based BioPur (tm) memory foam. This highly-responsive, proprietary material contours and recovers quickly, while the open-celled, temperature neutral design allows for maximum breathability.



Accessories will be 20% sitewide as well, featuring savings on cotton and organic sheet sets, memory foam pillows, mattress toppers and more.



Amerisleep invites shoppers to save with the season’s best prices on their top-rated beds, and beat the summer heat by browsing online. Those in Arizona can also visit the brand’s Scottsdale showroom, which will be open Friday, Saturday and Monday during the 4th of July weekend.



About Amerisleep

Owned by online retail collective OneMallGroup, Amerisleep retails highly-rated memory foam mattresses, adjustable beds and related accessories. In business since 2008, the company defines itself by exclusively offering American-made, environmentally-conscious memory foam beds at competitive prices. Visit Amerisleep.com for more information.